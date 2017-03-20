Rehoboth Bans Tents, Other Shade-Giving Items, From The Beach

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Do you prefer a shady beach experience? Your options will be limited this summer if you visit Delaware’s Rehoboth Beach.

On Friday, the city’s commissioners adopted an ordinance that bans tents, tarps, cabanas, pavilions, sport-brellas or any material mounted on supports from being placed on the beach.

Umbrellas, defined as “a collapsible circular shade stretched over hinged ribs radiating from a central pole no greater than 7 feet 6 inches in height, and without grounding lines, ropes, or sides,” are still permitted on the beach, as are “baby tents,” which can be no bigger than 36 inches high, 36 inches wide and 36 inches deep.

“The adoption of the new law was driven by public safety concerns and is meant to promote safety from fires and eliminate the number of tents on the beach,” according to a city press release.

“We understand that tents are very convenient for beach-goers, particularly those with large families and those who can’t run the risk of long-term sun exposure. However, this decision has been made to keep beachgoers safe while allowing emergency personnel the ability to navigate our beaches in case of an emergency.”

Couples getting married on the beach may still incorporate a tent as part of their ceremony as long as they have a Beach Wedding Permit.

If you’re planning another special event on the beach and would like to use a tent, your request will need to be submitted as part of a Special Event Permit.

The new ordinance will take effect May 15.

