City Council Passes Bill Raise Minimum Wage To $15 In Baltimore

UPDATE: Baltimore City Council has voted to pass minimum wage bill by a 12-3 vote.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The long, hard-fought battle to raise Baltimore’s minimum wage may soon be over.

The city council will vote Monday evening on a bill that would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

It’s easy to find support for the wage increase, but when you talk to local business owners, it’s a different story.

People fighting for higher wages say raising pay will reduce poverty and may help cut crime.

“We need it. We deserve it, and damnit, we work hard for it,” said one supporter of raising the minimum wage.

Now the fight for $15 possibly enters it’s final round, as the Baltimore City Council gets set to vote on a bill that would raise the minimum wage.

Opponents say the wage increase would cause city businesses to close down, move out, or avoid Baltimore altogether.

“You are going to see businesses by the droves leave Baltimore City,” said Gail Furman, co-owner of Max’s Taphouse.

Max’s Taphouse has been in business for 31 years. The owners say they may leave Fells Point or cut down the staff if the bill becomes law.

“We calculated what this will cost to us. It would be devastating to us,” said Furman.

Maryland’s minimum pay rate of $8.75 an hour will increase to $10.10 an hour by 2018. Bill sponsors want an extra raise to $15 an hour by 2022.

Baltimore Bicycle Works runs as a cooperative. Every store employee has the option to buy into the business, and its owners support higher wages.

“We need to have people who have money,” said Josh Keogh, owner of Baltimore Bicylce Works. “We need to have people who are going to spend money at local businesses.”

Last year, a similar bill couldn’t get enough votes, but this new city council has expressed support.

“They campaigned on raising the minimum wage and making Baltimore better,” said Charly Carter, executive director of Maryland Working Families.

Mayor Catherine Pugh has yet to decide if she’ll sign the bill if it is passed by the council.

“I haven’t even reviewed the bill yet,” said Pugh. “So I haven’t made a decisions as of yet.”

Some opponents say the state should be the one to raise the minimum wage. That way, every city and county is on the same page.

The bill would exempt workers under 21 and give businesses with less than 50 employees an extra four years to comply with the raise.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook