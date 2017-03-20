WEATHER BLOG: Spring Is Here!

March 20, 2017 7:53 AM
Filed Under: Marty Bass, Weather Blog

Hi Everyone!

Spring is HERE!!! Spread the word to one and all, far and near. Winter is now officially in the rear view mirror. So let’s have at it, but will the temps and conditions, let us. Pretty much. (Normals now are 55°/35°. In two days, dayside, it becomes 56°, and by the end of the week 57°. Nighttime lows 36/37°’s.)

We will hit 60° tomorrow, back to the mid 40’s Tues-Wed. But by the end of the week, and the weekend, back to normal and above. A pretty good amount of Sun with just one day, Friday, now looking to be cloudy. As for snow……HA!

That sun is noticeably high in the sky now, you can feel it. And you can see it too. A ton of that snow, and ice is now gone. And quick once the sun and temps went above 32° . And the best is yet to come.

Winter was an easy one. March is being, well….March. But Spring is here. And that is on every level, HUGE!!

MB!

