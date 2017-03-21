Fashion Collection For The Ages To Be On Display In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fashion collection for the ages will be on display right here in Baltimore.

Glamour, style, and history come together for one night only, as the Maryland Historical Society celebrates local designers of the past and present.

The gala will be Saturday, March 25, and there are still tickets available.

A stunning dress that dates back to the Civil War-era is one of many vintage garments unearthed for the first time in decades.

The Maryland Historical Society is putting on a gala at the Lord Baltimore Hotel.

Even the mannequins will be dressed to the nines.

“We’re pairing our collection with contemporary designs to show how relevant our collection is to now,” said Alexandra Deutsch, director of collections for the Maryland Historical Society.

The gala celebrates the museum’s extensive fashion archive, which includes more than 10,000 pieces of clothing.

The party’s theme will be “Heirloom to Haute,” showcasing Maryland’s undeniable influence on fashion through the ages.

Putting it on par with design destinations like New York and Paris.

Designer Ella Pritsker is based in Timonium.

Former Baltimore mayor Stephanie Rawlins-Blake donned one of her couture creations at the 2016 Democratic Convention.

She replicated two dresses by iconic designer Clair McCardell.

The Frederick-native is credited with re-inventing women’s wear. The copy-dresses she’s made will be raffled off at the gala.

“I think it’s extremely important to know our roots,” said Pritsker. “To know our history. To know the style and design of the past so that we can build on that.”

The event will help raise funds to preserve the costume collection that features clothing that dates back to the 1740s.

