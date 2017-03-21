Mulberry Street in Downtown Baltimore Reopens After July Sinkhole

March 21, 2017 8:45 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The 500 block of Mulberry Street has reopened, the Baltimore Department of Public Works said Tuesday.

A leak in an 8-inch water pipe caused a sinkhole to open up between Greene and Paca streets last July, which caused a city worker to fall into the sinkhole and being inured.

The hole was 40 feet long, 50 feet wide and nearly 30 feet deep.

The department said it used the sinkhole as an opportunity to do more long-term improvements on more than a mile of the City’s principal sewer main.

Some paving work remains and there may be some lane shifts but the road is now open to traffic again.

