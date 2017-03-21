RECALL: Xbox Controller Smart Chargers May Overheat

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A recall notice has been issued for smart chargers used for Xbox controllers.
The Energizer Xbox One 2X smart chargers have reportedly been overheating and can deform the charger’s plastic cover.
There have also been reports of chargers giving off a burning odors, but no injuries have been reported because of this issue.
These chargers are used for Xbox One game controllers. They are black, and are about 3.5 inches long, 5 inches wide, and 11 inches tall.
If you have this charger, you should stop using it immediately and contact Performance Designed Products to return it for a full refund. Contact them at 800-263-1156 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at http://www.pdp.com and click on Safety Recall for more information.
These chargers were sold from February 2016 through February 2017 at Best Buy, GameStop, and retail stores, as well as online at Amazon.com and other online retailers, for about $40.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook