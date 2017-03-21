Sagamore Pendry Baltimore Hotel Now Open For Business

March 21, 2017 12:49 PM
Filed Under: Sagamore Pendry Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A ribbon-cutting was held Tuesday for the Sagamore Pendry Baltimore Hotel, as city officials held a grand opening.

The hotel features 128 rooms, private meeting spaces, and a one of a kind pool deck.

The new hot spot in Fells Point was constructed after the building had fallen into a state of disrepair.

WJZ's Devin Bartolotta will have a closer look at the building coming up on Eyewitness News at 4, 5, and 6.

