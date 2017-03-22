Child Dies In Maryland House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fire officials confirm that a child has died in a house fire Wednesday afternoon in Carroll County.
The fire happened in the 100 block of W. Baltimore St. in Taneytown.
Responding crews worked to put out the flames, but report one child was killed. No further details on the victim have been released.
No other injuries have been reported at this time.
WJZ has a crew head to the scene. This story will continued to be updated with the latest information.
