Firebombing Suspect Ordered Held Without Bail, Lawyer Says He Has Alibi

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — He turned himself in, claiming he did not throw the fire bombs that killed two people this past weekend in Baltimore.

Now, Antonio Wright’s lawyer says evidence, in the form of an alibi, will bolster that claim.

Police say surveillance video caught the man throwing two Molotov cocktails into a home on Greenmount Avenue early Saturday morning.

The attack sent flames racing through the home where eight people were sleeping.

Six were injured, but 19-year-old Shi-heem Sholto and 17-year-old Tyrone James were killed.

Police charging documents say a witness identified 26-year-old Wright as the suspect.

“What we have is a single eyewitness who indicates my client was involved,” says attorney Warren Brown. “There’s no forensic evidence.”

According to Brown, nothing was found in Wright’s home to indicate he made the Molotov cocktails. And then there’s the alibi.

“His wife has indicated he was home at the time that this incident occurred, so you add that to the fact he had no beef with these people,” he says. “The state has not established a motive for any of this.”

Brown wants police to continue a search for a suspect, for the crime which continues to reverberate.

“I was on the street on Greenmount Avenue on Saturday to see the house,” Mayor Catherine Pugh told WJZ. “And to see people in that neighborhood crying and a woman told me she was actually related to someone who was firebombed in that building. I mean it’s been heartfelt on my part. I don’t understand the violence. I just want it to stop.”

At a bail review hearing today, Wright was ordered to be held without bail. Brown thinks it will be mid-summer before trial proceedings get underway.

