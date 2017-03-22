Maryland Senate OKs Bill to Revive Bail System

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate has passed a measure to revive the role of cash bail in Maryland after the state’s highest court approved a rule change that lessened its significance for pre-trial release of people who get arrested.
The Senate passed the bill 29-18 Wednesday. Fifteen Democrats and all of the chamber’s 14 Republicans voted for the measure. All of the Senate’s 18 opponents were Democrats.
The measure goes to the House.
Earlier this year, the Court of Appeals approved a rule change aimed at preventing people from being held in jail simply because they are poor.
The rules would be effective July 1, unless legislation is approved to modify them.
The court’s change doesn’t entirely eliminate bail, but judicial officers would need to set bail that an arrestee could afford.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.