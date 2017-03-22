Maryland Senate Panel OKs Ban on Fracking

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A ban on the hydraulic fracturing for natural gas in Maryland has moved a step closer to approval.
The Senate Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee voted 8-3 on Wednesday to pass a bill that already has cleared the House of Delegates.
That sends the measure to the full Senate.
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan last week announced his support for banning the drilling process known as fracking.
Fracking isn’t being done in Maryland now, but a moratorium on issuing permits ends in October.
A portion of the western side of the state sits atop the Marcellus Shale, which runs underground from New York to Tennessee. Neighboring West Virginia and Pennsylvania allow fracking, while New York and Vermont banned it due to health concerns.
