Md. EMT Honored for Saving Life of Friend; Police Officer

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Prince George’s County Fire Department honored a volunteer EMT for saving the life of a Prince George’s County police officer.

On the morning of March 3, Officer Ricardo Biddy, who is also a volunteer EMT, left his firehouse to head home in his police cruiser.

As Biddy pulled up in front of his home which is about 15 minutes away, he was on the phone with volunteer EMT Phil Martin, who he has been friends with since 7 years old.

While idling inside his cruiser, Biddy’s speech became slurred and the call disconnected.

Martin immediately called first responders and then jumped in his vehicle and drove to Biddy’s home. Once Martin located the cruiser, he found Biddy unresponsive inside. Other emergency units soon arrived and rushed Biddy to the hospital.

Authorities learned that Biddy’s cruiser was leaking carbon monoxide into the car and was the reason he became sick and passed out.

At an inter-agency press conference Wednesday held at the County Police Headquarters in Landover, Martin was presented with a Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department’s Emergency Service Award.

Martin was presented the award from Deputy Fire Chief James McClelland on behalf of Fire Chief Benjamin Barksdale. The Award read:

“Your quick thinking and immediate action helped save the life of your friend and colleague and are commendable and worthy of recognition. Therefore, you are hereby awarded a Fire/EMS Department Emergency Services Award. Your actions reflect well on you personally and professionally and exemplify the excellent caliber of service we strive to provide at all times and in every circumstance.”

