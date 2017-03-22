Poll Shows Gov. Hogan’s Popularity Slipping Since Trump’s Election

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new Washington Post-University of Maryland poll gives Governor Larry Hogan a higher approval rating than the past three governors, but questions whether he can be re-elected in 2018.

That election is already in the sites of candidates who see their chances through the eyes of the Trump administration and Maryland is still a blue state.

Hogan’s approval rating is 65 percent, according to the poll, higher than the three previous governors — Martin O’Malley, Robert Ehrlich and Parris Glendening — but down from the 71 percent he enjoyed in September.

Asked if they would support Hogan for a second term, 41 percent polled said yes, but 37 percent would prefer a Democrat. That’s a 7 percent jump from September.

The President Trump influence, for example, can be seen in how Marylanders feel about the travel ban. Sixty five percent oppose it, 48 percent saying Hogan should speak out about it.

The Republican governor has managed to hit the right notes on the issues of the heroin and opioid crisis. He also lands with Democrats on the fracking ban and paid sick days, although his version of the bill is less liberal than the House and Senate.

Hogan scores highest with Marylanders on the economy. Six in 10 approve of what he’s doing there.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook