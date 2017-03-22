Trimble Named To NABC All-District First Team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Maryland junior guard Melo Trimble has been tabbed to the 2016-17 NABC Division I All-District Seven First Team.
Selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC in NCAA Division I, these student-athletes and coaches represent the finest basketball players and coaches across America.
Trimble led Maryland in scoring, averaging 16.8 points per game for the Terps. He was also named a First Team All-Big Ten selection, becoming one of 15 players to earn all-conference honors three times at Maryland.
The Upper Marlboro, Md., native is one of four players in Maryland history to record 1,600 points, 400 assists and 150 steals, joining Terrapin legends Greivis Vasquez, Walt Williams and Johnny Rhodes.
Maryland has won 79 games since Trimble’s arrival to College Park in 2014 and the Terps are a scorching 30-8 in games decided by six points or less during that time.
Trimble is second all-time in career made free throws at Maryland and had 31 double-figure scoring performances this season.
District 7
First Team
Melo Trimble, Maryland
Caleb Swanigan, Purdue
Ethan Happ, Wisconsin
Peter Jok, Iowa
Miles Bridges, Michigan State
Second Team
Nate Mason, Minnesota
Derrick Walton, Jr., Michigan
Bryant McIntosh, Northwestern
Tai Webster, Nebraska
Nigel Hayes, Wisconsin