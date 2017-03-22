Way Back Wednesday: Baltimore Legend Reggie Williams

March 22, 2017 11:03 AM
Baltimore legend Reggie Williams joined Norris and Long this morning for this week’s edition of the Way Back Wednesday.

Williams began his career as a McDonald’s High School All-American while attending Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Baltimore, where he played with fellow NBA players Muggsy Bogues, Reggie Lewis and David Wingate.

Those players made up the 1981–82 Dunbar Poets who finished their season 29–0 during Williams’s junior season and finished 31–0 during his senior season.

He then attended Georgetown University and had an outstanding collegiate career. In his four seasons at Georgetown, he was the leader in scoring, rebounding, assists and steals in school history.

Williams was selected with the fourth pick overall of the 1987 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Clippers.

Tune in to hear the full conversation below:

