1 Dead In Howard County Crash Thursday Morning

March 23, 2017 11:36 AM
Filed Under: Howard County Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A driver involved in a two-vehicle collision in Elkridge Thursday morning has died from her injuries.

33-year-old Diana C. Turner, of Baltimore, was pronounced dead after being taken to Howard County General Hospital following the crash.

The Howard County Police Department reports the crash happened just before 8 a.m., as an Infiniti QX70 was eastbound on Route 108 at Lark Brown Rd.

That vehicle collided with a Nissan Versa turning left on Lark Brown Rd., and police say their preliminary investigation found that the Versa failed to obey the traffic signal.

The other driver involved was not injured.

Route 108 and Lark Brown Rd. were closed for a time following the wreck.

