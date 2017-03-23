Cardinal Keeler Leaves Lasting Legacy Even After His Death

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Even though Cardinal William Keeler was out of the public eye for some time, he is still a vivid presence for many in the Baltimore Archdiocese.

Cardinal Keeler came to Baltimore in 1989, as it’s new archbishop, providing leadership to 500,000 Maryland Catholics.

In 1994, he was elevated to Cardinal by Pope John Paul II, and was instrumental in getting the Pope’s visit to Baltimore a year later.

“He was truly a visionary leader, a very gentle, a very kind man,” said Archbishop William Lori. “Baltimore Archdiocese Cardinal Keeler knew so well how to find common ground. how to bring people together.”

Keeler retired in 2007, but remained a friend with many in the Archdiocese.

“He was a great person, but it was horrible seeing him deteriorating like he did,” said friend Bob Nelson.

“He was such a kind and gentle man. Quite lovely and did a lot for us, especially for the restoration for the Basilica,” said parishioner Rosalie Miller.

Keeler oversaw the restoration, turning it from a place of stained glass and shadow, to it’s original appearance of openness and light.

A historian, he planned to be a part of the Basilica’s history.

“I had changed my will so I can be buried here,” said Keeler to WJZ in a past interview.

That crypt beneath the Basilica holds the remains of the first archbishops.

“Cardinal Keeler will take his rest with them. I think that is so appropriate,” said Lori.

Until then, only the hat that symbolized his rank as Cardinal marks his passing.

Among his accomplishments, Keeler raised all the money for the Basilica’s renovation from private funds, so no money would be diverted from the programs to help the poor.

