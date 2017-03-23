WJZ BREAKING: Baltimore's Cardinal William Keeler Passes Away At The Age Of 86                                                                                                                                                                                                                                    NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: WATCH Oregon take on Michigan tonight at 7 p.m., then Kansas vs. Purdue starting at 9:30 p.m., right here on WJZ. | Check your WJZ Bracket Challenge bracket here!

ISIS Claims Responsibility For UK Parliament Attack

March 23, 2017 10:19 AM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the attack on the British Parliament Wednesday.

CBS News reports they have offered no evidence of any prior communications with or links to the attacker.

The claim was made in a simple statement posted on the website of ISIS’ pseudo-news agency, AMAQ, saying the man “carried out the attack in response to calls for the targeting of citizens of coalition countries.”

The statement did not include any details of the attacker’s identity or imagery of the suspect who drove a vehicle down a crowded sidewalk and then entered British Parliament with a knife..

British police arrested seven people in connection with the attack. Officers performed overnight raids in London, Birmingham and other locations to find others connected to the suspect.

On Thursday, London Metropolitan Police lowered their death toll by one, bringing the total dead to four, including the attacker, two civilians and a police officer. 29 others were injured, including 7 critically.

CBS News reports that American Kurt Cochran is among those killed in the attack. His wife is also being treated for injuries.

