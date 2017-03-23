Mother of Deceased 2-Year-Old Was at Nearby Bus Stop During Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Maryland State Fire Marshal said the mother of the 2-year-old who died in the Taneytown fire Wednesday left the house to pick up her 6-year-old son from the bus stop.

Emily Brown had left her residence around 3:34 p.m. at 130 W. Baltimore Street to get her six-year-old son at the nearby bus stop. When she returned home, her 4-year-old son met them at the door and told them that a fire was in the attic.

She quickly ran upstairs, but couldn’t go forward because of the smoke and heat. She then called 911.

The incident brought firefighters and EMS personnel from Taneytown, Harney, Union Bridge, Pleasant Valley, Emmitsburg and Littlestown Volunteer Fire Departments to the scene. Firefighters made their way to the attic and quickly extinguished the flames in under 30 minutes.

The unresponsive child was located inside her crib and removed to an ambulance where she could not be revived due to her injuries.

A preliminary report revealed the two-year-old died from smoke and thermal burn injuries received during the fire. The investigation into the cause for the fire that claimed her life remains under investigation at this time.

A smoke alarm was located on the second floor of the house during the on-scene investigation.