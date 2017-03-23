Police Arrest 7 People After Deadly Attack In London

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — British police have arrested seven people in connection with an attack on the Houses of Parliament Wednesday. Officers performed overnight raids in London, Birmingham and other locations to find others connected to the suspect.

This comes after a man drove a vehicle down a crowded sidewalk and then entered British Parliament with a knife.

On Thursday, London Metropolitan Police lowered their death toll by one, bringing the total dead to four, including the attacker, two civilians and a police officer. 29 others were injured, including 7 critically.

CBS News reports that an American man is among those in critical condition as a result of the attack. His wife is also being treated for less serious injuries.

So far, officials are not confirming any specifics about the raids that took place after the incident. The suspect has not yet been identified, though British Secretary of Defense Michael Fallon says investigators are working under the assumption that this is linked to Islamic terrorism.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

