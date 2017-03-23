Sports With Coleman: Former Oriole Mike Devereaux Talking Camden Yards Memories

Former Oriole outfielder Mike Devereaux joined Sports With Coleman to discuss some of his favorite memories during his playing days at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Devereaux, who is now part of the player development department with the Colorado Rockies, was asked about his favorite memories at Oriole Park at Camden Yards and one stood out more than others. One June night during the inaugural season at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in 1992, Devereaux made one of the most memorable catches in franchise history as he robbed Blue Jays outfielder Joe Carter of a home run.
“That catch and the one that Sandy Alomar hit on opening day are the two catches that bring back the most memories for me.” said Devereaux.
