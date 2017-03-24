Baby Boy Killed, Babysitter Injured After Family Dog Attacks

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Deputies say a Lusby family’s pet killed a baby boy and injured his babysitter. Only gunfire could stop a deadly dog attack in Calvert County, but not in time to save a young victim.

Deputies call this the worst tragedy this county has seen in years. All unfolding on the living room floor of a Lusby family home.

What triggered a family pet to turn on a baby boy is still a mystery. Calvert County deputies say the dog attacked, unprovoked yesterday afternoon, killing the eight-month-old and injuring his babysitter as she tried to save the child’s life.

“The family friend tried in vain to stop the attack,’ says Sheriff Mike Evans, Calvert County.

The family friend then called for help to a Lusby home on Prancer Court, as deputies say the pit bull pinned the baby to the living room floor.

Deputies were at the home within one minute of the 911 call, but the sheriff says even that was too late.

“They knew immediately that the only way to stop that attack was to shoot that dog,” shays Sheriff Evans.

Two deputies opened fire, killing the 65-pound animal. The baby was already beyond medical help.

“One of the worst tragedies our community has suffered in such a long time, it is almost unspeakable,” says Commissioner Tom Hejl, with Calvert County Board of County Commissioners.

The family of that child and their neighbors asking for privacy tonight. Deputies tell WJZ, this is not a criminal case and no one will face charges.

The sheriff says he remembers only one other fatal dog attack in the county within the last ten years.

