Baltimore Police Arrest Man Connected to January Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police arrested a man connected to a Jan. 25 murder investigation Thursday.
Around 5 p.m., Baltimore police arrested 28-year-old suspect, Keeco Stern, after speaking with several witnesses connecting him to the murder of 27-year-old Lennell Booker, which happened in the 1100 block of N. Luzerne Ave.
Officers arrested Stern in the 3200 block of Loch Raven Boulevard, after he ran from officers, kicked in the rear door of the residence and assaulted a woman.
Stern is now at Central Booking where he has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, burglary, destruction of property and various handgun violations.
