Bigger, Better ‘Light City’ Set To Kick Off Next Week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Preparations are underway for Light City 2017, and the second annual free festival promises to be even grander than last year.

In exactly one week, Baltimore will be glowing with large scale pieces of light art, with hundreds of performers, artists and musicians shining a light on the city’s best features.

“Last year light city was such a success, more than 400,000 people came out,” says Kathy Hornig, of Baltimore Promotions & The Arts. “We are looking to top it.”

They will start by upping the number of nights from six to nine. And they will feature artists from around the world.

“I’m really happy to be able to give something big, bold and bright to the festival,” says Stephanie Imbeau, one such artist. Her installations are “going to be in the center of the canal anchored and tethered to each pier.”

Titled “Drift,” her piece represents a community coming together. It involves attaching nearly 500 umbrellas to sail boats that will be glowing during the festival.

“It’s very humbling because I throw these ideas out and hope someone will react to them and see them to completion,” she says.

Light City is also expanding from five to eight.

“It’s a unifying moment for our city, a chance for folks to come out and see their city in a different way,” Hornig says. “To engage and enjoy the town we live and work in every day and we’re really just trying to shine a light on everything positive in Baltimore.”

Businesses in Baltimore are banking on Light City’s success. Last year it had an economic impact of $33.8 million so with the extended schedule, it will hopefully boost that amount.

Light City runs March 31 through April 8, starting at 7 p.m.

