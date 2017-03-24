NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: WATCH North Carolina take on Butler tonight at 7 p.m., then UCLA vs. Kentucky starting at 9:30 p.m., right here on WJZ. | Check your WJZ Bracket Challenge bracket here!

Mayor Pugh Vetoes $15 Minimum Wage Bill

March 24, 2017 2:46 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore minimum wage, Fight For 15, Mayor Catherine Pugh

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Catherine Pugh announced Friday afternoon that she has vetoed a bill the City Council passed 11-3 Monday in favor of raising the city’s minimum wage to $15 per hour.

She says she wants to ensure that Baltimore is “not the hole in the doughnut,” of the surrounding counties, and follows suit with what the state decides to do with minimum wage.

The bill would exempt workers younger than 21, and smaller businesses with less than 50 employees would have more time to comply.

Regardless of what happens with the current legislation, minimum wage in Baltimore will go up to $10.10 by 2018 under state law.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

