NCAA MARCH MADNESS ON WJZ: WATCH North Carolina take on Butler tonight at 7 p.m., then UCLA vs. Kentucky starting at 9:30 p.m., right here on WJZ. | Check your WJZ Bracket Challenge bracket here!

Md. Grand Jury Indicts Mother for Murdering Her Son Over Video Games

March 24, 2017 4:46 PM By Alex DeMetrick
Filed Under: Grand Jury, Mother, Prince George's County, Son Murdered, video games

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A grand jury has indicted a Clinton mother for murdering her teenage son, after an argument about video games in February.

Alex Demetrick reports, the indictment comes after her own alleged confession.

In Prince George’s County, Angelique Chase got into an argument with her 17-year old son Christopher Perry, for his behavior toward her while playing a video game.

“She left the room where the argument took place, retrieved a handgun, came back and shot her son once in the chest,” said John Erzen, Prince George’s County state’s attorney spokesman.

The wound proved fatal and when police arrived Chase reportedly waved her Miranda rights.

“Yes, according to the charging documents, she did admit to doing it,” Erzen said.

A Prince George’s County grand jury has indicted Chase with common law murder. That means a Maryland jury trying her case can return with a verdict of first- or second-degree murder, a lesser verdict of manslaughter or involuntary manslaughter.

The jury could also vote to acquit, if the State fails to make its case.

“It’s shocking to us any time you see a young person lose their life, and when you find out it’s at the hands of his mother, it’s very shocking,” Ezren said.

Chase has been ordered to be held without bail. A trial date has not yet been set.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Alex DeMetrick
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia