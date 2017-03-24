Md. Grand Jury Indicts Mother for Murdering Her Son Over Video Games

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A grand jury has indicted a Clinton mother for murdering her teenage son, after an argument about video games in February.

Alex Demetrick reports, the indictment comes after her own alleged confession.

In Prince George’s County, Angelique Chase got into an argument with her 17-year old son Christopher Perry, for his behavior toward her while playing a video game.

“She left the room where the argument took place, retrieved a handgun, came back and shot her son once in the chest,” said John Erzen, Prince George’s County state’s attorney spokesman.

The wound proved fatal and when police arrived Chase reportedly waved her Miranda rights.

“Yes, according to the charging documents, she did admit to doing it,” Erzen said.

A Prince George’s County grand jury has indicted Chase with common law murder. That means a Maryland jury trying her case can return with a verdict of first- or second-degree murder, a lesser verdict of manslaughter or involuntary manslaughter.

The jury could also vote to acquit, if the State fails to make its case.

“It’s shocking to us any time you see a young person lose their life, and when you find out it’s at the hands of his mother, it’s very shocking,” Ezren said.

Chase has been ordered to be held without bail. A trial date has not yet been set.

