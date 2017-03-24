Mr. Trash Wheel Now Has His Own Beer, Proceeds Will Help Clean The Harbor

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mr. Trash Wheel, the garbage-guzzling, solar-powered device that has removed more than a million tons of waste from Baltimore waterways since its launch in May 2014, is getting his own beer.

The Waterfront Partnership’s Healthy Harbor initiative and Peabody Heights Brewery today announced the release of “Mr. Trash Wheel’s Lost Python Ale.”

The inspiration behind the name was the five-foot West African ball python that somehow made its way onto Mr. Trash Wheel in August 2015.

The public will get their first chance to taste Lost Python Ale during an Earth Day launch party hosted at Peabody Heights Brewery on Saturday, April 22.

It will be available for purchase in six-packs and by the case, as well as by the pint in the brewery’s taproom.

“The Waterfront Partnership is excited about this partnership with Peabody Heights Brewery for the release of Mr. Trash Wheel’s Lost Python Ale,” said Adam Lindquist, director of the Healthy Harbor initiative. “It is a fun and unique way to bring awareness to and raise money for an initiative very important to us and the Baltimore community.”

Proceeds from beer sales will go toward efforts to clean up the Inner Harbor.

