Rockville High Increase Security Due to Threats in Wake of Rape Case

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Serious allegations of a rape inside a Maryland high school are now part of the national conversation on illegal immigration.

A 14-year-old student Montgomery County student says two male students raped her inside a bathroom at Rockville High.

17-year-old Jose Montano and 18-year-old Henry Sanchez-Milian were both charged and officials revealed Sanchez-Milian was here illegally.

Protestors questioned why an illegal immigrant was allowed to attend the school in the first place.

“I’m not really sure what the answer is but to simply ignore it and say there’s not a problem is beyond appalling,” said activist Eleni Dorian.

Since Thursday, Montgomery County police had to be brought in two days in a row for extra security because of threats.

A spokesperson said one caller threatened to burn the school down, another said they’ll shoot all the illegal immigrants.

“I think we can’t condone any kind of hate speech like that and its terrible and its not something that should be allowed to go on,” said Gov. Larry Hogan.

There’s also concern the older suspects were allowed to take classes in the same building as younger students.

“Now look, if you have people coming into this country that are immigrants and need to have education, they need it and that’s great. And I think these boys if everything was fine should be in some type of program to get caught up and get a GED, I understand that, but apparently this is not the right strategy, ” Stephen Ruben said.

Homeland Security says the 18-year-old suspect had an encounter with Border Patrol last year. He was supposed to appear before a judge but a date had not been scheduled.

Sanchez-Milian’s attorney says his client had consensual sex with the 14-year-old girl.

Now immigration and customs enforcement has issued a detainer for Sanchez-Milian after he was arrested and charged.

