The Norris & Long Show Best Of – Week Of March 25th

This week’s edition of the Norris & Long Show best of includes interviews with Steve Melewski of MASN Sports on the Orioles, and Reggie Williams as part of our Wayback Wednesday.

STEVE MELEWSKI

Steve covers the Orioles for MASN Sports, he started by talking about the World Baseball Classic and Adam Jones’ performance saying “it’s pretty special, his overall stats are not fantastic believe it or not obviously we know about the catch…this guy is being so loved on a National stage right now.” Steve also talked about how Jones gets nit picked by Orioles fans here in Baltimore.

Steve went on to talk about the WBC allowing younger players to get a chance to play saying “the Orioles bring over a bunch of guys from minor league camp everyday sometimes they play and sometimes they don’t, a couple of guys have impressed Buck this spring.”

REGGIE WILLIAMS

Reggie Williams is a Baltimore basketball legend who spent time at Dunbar, Georgetown and made his way to the NBA. Reggie talked about how his great Dunbar team came together saying “it started long before going to high school, our families went to Dunbar so we automatically thought we’re going to Dunbar to follow in their footsteps.”

As for the feeling of making basketball his career and if he thought about it back in his Dunbar days Reggie said “you go into not thinking about that because the whole professional thing was not a big thought back then, for us it was all about high school playing for Dunbar was great it was like we were rock stars in the 80’s.