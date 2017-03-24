Utah Man Killed in London Attack Graduated from Md. High School

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Utah man who was killed on London’s Westminster Bridge Wednesday, attended high school in western Maryland.
Kurt W. Cochran attended Fort Hill in Cumberland, Maryland, where he graduated in 1980.
Cochran and his wife, Melissa Cochran, were enjoying the final day of their European trip to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary when they were among the crowd of people on London’s Westminster Bridge who were struck by an SUV.
British police have identified the person responsible for the terror attack near Parliament as 52-year-old Khalid Masood, who was killed by police.
Police say Masood, who had a number of aliases, wasn’t the subject of any current investigation and that “there was no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack.”
Cochran was one of four victims killed and his wife, Melissa Cochran, was among dozens who were injured.
For the last decade, the couple ran a recording studio in their basement where he helped musicians develop their talents. The couple lived in a middle class neighborhood with small, older homes arranged on both sides of a quiet road in a bedroom community just outside Salt Lake City.
Melissa Cochran’s brother, Clint Payne, said through a verified GoFundMe account webpage that the couple was among the first hit by a vehicle on the Westminster Bridge.
