BPD ID’d Officer Who Shot & Killed Man; Held 2 Toddlers at Knife-point

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– City police have identified the man who was shot and killed Friday morning by police after they say he was holding two toddlers at knife-point.

Baltimore police also identified the officer involved.

Reno Joseph Owens Jr., 39, allegedly barricaded himself in a bedroom while holding two young children at the point of a butcher’s knife, one was 4 years old and the other 1 years old.

When officers arrived and made commands for him to drop the knife, he made threats toward the children.

SWAT teams and negotiators called in to say the man refused to drop the knife and they had no choice but to shoot.

The SWAT officer, identified as Zachary Wein, fired one time, killing the man, but saving the two toddlers.

Police tell WJZ the man involved was not the children’s father, but rather a homeless relative who had been allowed to spend the night.

The family believes the man had taken drugs.

Police say multiple body cameras recorded video of the incident.