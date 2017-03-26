Governor Hogan Approves $28M For Schools For State Budget, $23M For City Schools

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan announced today that the administration has reached an agreement with state leaders and will be providing additional state funding to Baltimore City Schools, as well as several other counties.
The Governor says he will be submitting a second supplemental budget for the year, which will include $28.2 million in additional funding for K-12 public schools in Allegany ($793,000), Calvert ($240,000), Carroll ($1.6 million), Cecil ($190,000), Garrett ($456,000), Harford ($356,000), Kent ($215,000), Queen Anne’s ($22,000), Somerset ($455,000), and Talbot ($133,000) Counties, and Baltimore City ($23.7 million).
The supplemental budget will be submitted to the legislature on Monday, March 27.
This story is being updated.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook