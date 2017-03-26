Police Investigating After Man Walks Into Hospital With Gunshot Wound

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are investigating after a man walked into a local hospital after being shot.
Officers were called to the hospital just before 10 p.m. Saturday, after a man walked in with a gunshot wound.
Police found that the man had been shot in the 2900 block of Lakebrook Circle in Lansdown. He is expected to survive.
The shooting is still being investigated, but police believe the victim was targeted.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (410) 307-2020.
