Public Viewings Being Held For Cardinal William Keeler

March 26, 2017 11:05 PM
Filed Under: cardinal william keeler

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two public viewings are scheduled this week for Cardinal William Keeler, who passed away Thursday at the age of 86.

The first viewing is set for Monday, March 27 at the Baltimore Basilica from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. The second viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 28, at the Cathedral of Mary our Queen from 9 p.m. to 1 p.m.

After Tuesday’s viewing, his funeral will begin at 2 p.m.

You can watch the services live on our Decades channel. If your cable provider is Comcast, it will air on channel 201, for Verizon FiOS, you can find it on channel 483, and over the air on 13.2.

