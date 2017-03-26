Weather Blog: Much Cooler Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The cold front that pushed through has stalled just to the south across the Delmarva, where it will remain through the day Sunday. Behind it it will be much cooler Sunday.

Despite high temperatures only being a few degrees below normal, an easterly onshore breeze will help to make it feel quite raw after hitting 80 degrees Saturday.

With the boundary nearby, an onshore flow providing surface moisture, and a strong inversion holding in low level moisture it will also be pretty damp and drizzly through the day today.

Sunday night into Monday, this front just to the south across the Delmarva will lift northward as a warm front, as low pressure approaches from the west. This will bring continued chances for light rain and drizzle through Monday morning, before it tapers off in the afternoon.

Monday morning will start cool before winds shift more westerly by the afternoon, helping to boost temperatures back to well above average levels. It will then be mainly dry and mild through Tuesday morning.

