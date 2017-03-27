WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Dense Fog Advisory

8 Students Feared Dead After Japan Avalanche

March 27, 2017 5:26 AM
Baltimore (WJZ) – Eight students from a Japanese high school are feared dead following an avalanche at a ski resort.

CBS News reports that eight people were found with no vital signs. Japanese media have identified those victims as students, and said they were among 60 students and instructors from seven different high schools taking part in a mountain climbing outing.

The avalanche occurred around 9:20 a.m. local time in the town of Nasu in Tochigi prefecture, about 120 miles north of Tokyo.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information comes into our newsroom.

