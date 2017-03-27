Authorities Investigating After 4-Year-Old Falls From 3rd Story Window

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Cecil County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say a 4-year-old fell from a third story window Sunday night.
The sheriff’s office was called about the incident at 10:45 p.m., in the unit block of Caribou Court in Elkton.
The investigation found that the child fell from a bedroom window onto a vehicle parked in front of the home.
The injured child was found outside by a parent, who called 911.
Authorities report the child was conscious and alert, and was taken to A. I. Dupont Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware, to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
