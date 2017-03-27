WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Dense Fog Advisory

WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Authorities Investigating After 4-Year-Old Falls From 3rd Story Window

March 27, 2017 10:32 AM
Filed Under: Child Injured

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Cecil County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say a 4-year-old fell from a third story window Sunday night.

The sheriff’s office was called about the incident at 10:45 p.m., in the unit block of Caribou Court in Elkton.

The investigation found that the child fell from a bedroom window onto a vehicle parked in front of the home.

The injured child was found outside by a parent, who called 911.

Authorities report the child was conscious and alert, and was taken to A. I. Dupont Hospital in Wilmington, Delaware, to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia