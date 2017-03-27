Flacco Adds Boxing To Offseason Regimen To Help Hand-Eye Coordination

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has added something new to his offseason training regimen: boxing.
This offseason, Flacco’s father recommended that the quarterback try boxing.
Flacco joined a gym in Philadelphia and has been practicing his hand-eye coordination, strength and balance. The boxing workouts are intended to help when him throw the ball on the move and his balance when moving side to side.
Flacco isn’t the only NFL quarterback who has added boxing to his workouts. The Seahawks’ Russell Wilson recently posted a video of his work in the ring.