WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Flacco Adds Boxing To Offseason Regimen To Help Hand-Eye Coordination

March 27, 2017 1:06 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, Boxing, Joe Flacco, offseason

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has added something new to his offseason training regimen: boxing.

This offseason, Flacco’s father recommended that the quarterback try boxing.

Flacco joined a gym in Philadelphia and has been practicing his hand-eye coordination, strength and balance. The boxing workouts are intended to help when him throw the ball on the move and his balance when moving side to side.

Flacco isn’t the only NFL quarterback who has added boxing to his workouts. The Seahawks’ Russell Wilson recently posted a video of his work in the ring.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia