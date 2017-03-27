WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Ghost Fleet Of Mallows Bay Nears ‘National Marine Sanctuary’ Status

March 27, 2017 5:50 PM By Alex DeMetrick
Filed Under: Charles County, Chesapeake Bay, Chesapeake Conservancy, Mallows Bay, Potomac River

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A National Marine Sanctuary would be a first for Maryland and the Chesapeake Bay.

The ghost fleet of Mallows Bay are now a big step closer to that designation.

Mallows Bay sits in a bend of the Potomac River in Charles County. It’s the final resting place of almost 200 ships scuttled here over two centuries. A lot of those wrecks have evolved into lush islands.

“It’s created this wonderful ecosystem where wildlife is thriving and it’s created a wonderful tourism attraction,” says Joel Dunn, president of the Chesapeake Conservancy.

It’s also created a push to have Mallows Bay designated a National Marine Sanctuary.

That process is entering its final stages this year.

“It would be the first National Marine Sanctuary in the Chesapeake Bay and the first in 20 years in this country,” according to Dunn.

That designation would protect habitat and the wildlife that depends upon Mallows Bay.

Coupled with the draw of the ghost ships, “it will attract all kinds of development,” Dunn says. “Sustainable tourism development.”

According to the Chesapeake Conservancy, outdoor recreation is a $9.5 billion business in Maryland, supporting 85,000 jobs around the bay and its rivers.

A Marine Sanctuary could bring economic life as well as wildlife, to the ghost ships.

If Mallows Bay gets the designation, it would be managed by state and federal governments, as well as Charles County.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Alex DeMetrick
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia