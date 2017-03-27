ICE: Rape Suspect’s Father Arrested After Immigration Review

JESSUP, Md. (AP) — Immigration officials say the father of a high school student charged with raping a 14-year-old girl in a school bathroom in Maryland has been arrested after a review of his status in the United States.

According to media reports, a spokeswoman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement Monday that 43-year-old Adolfo Sanchez-Reyes was arrested Friday. She says a review of Sanchez-Reyes’ immigration history shows that he is in the United States illegally.

Officials say Sanchez-Reyes and his son, 18-year-old Henry Sanchez, are Guatemalan nationals.

Henry Sanchez and 17-year-old Jose Montano were charged with raping a student at Rockville High School on March 16.

The ICE spokeswoman says Sanchez-Reyes is being held in the Howard County Detention Center and was ordered to appear in immigration court.

The Department of Homeland Security released a statement on Sanchez-Reyes’ arrest: “Adolfo Sanchez-Reyes, a 43-year-old citizen of Guatemala, was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on March 24, 2017, after a review of his immigration history revealed he was unlawfully present in the United States. He was issued a notice to appear in immigration court, and is currently detained at the Howard County Detention Center in Jessup, Maryland.”

