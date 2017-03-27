Orioles Announce Kevin Gausman As Opening Day Starter

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Pitcher Kevin Gausman will get his day in the (hopefully) sun when the Baltimore Orioles return to Oriole Park at Camden Yards next Monday, April 3.
Buck Showalter has officially announced Kevin Gausman will be the starting pitcher on Opening Day against the Blue Jays at Camden Yards.
Gausman was 9-12 with a 3.61 ERA in 30 starts last season. He’s 2-3 with a 4.40 ERA and 1.422 WHIP in 12 career games (seven starts) against the Blue Jays over 45 innings.
Dylan Bundy will start the season’s second game on April 5.