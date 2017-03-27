Police Investigating Puppy Abuse Case After Dog Was Left For Dead

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Howard County Animal Control is investigating an animal cruelty case after a puppy was found left for dead in a plastic storage container in Columbia.

Authorities got a call at 4 p.m. on Saturday, and the caller said they found a storage container in a grassy area that had its lid drilled with holes, and contained an emaciated puppy.

An animal control officer responded and took the dog to an emergency clinic.

Veterinarians say the 10-week-old brindle pit bull, nicknamed “Eddy,” was “extremely malnourished,” had open wounds, missing fur, and was covered in urine and feces.

Eddy has been responding well to treatment, and the shelter has already gotten requests to adopt the dog after he completes his lengthy recovery.

Authorities are asking anyone with possible information about the dog’s owner and/or the person who discarded him to call animal control at (410) 313-2780 or email animalcontrol@howardcountymd.gov.

