Roch Kubatko Of MASN Sports On Possibilities For The Orioles Opening Day Roster

Roch Kubatko covers the Orioles and writes a blog for MASN Sports.

Roch joined Ed and Rob to talk about Spring Training for the Orioles as Opening Day approaches.

Roch started by talking about the projected opening day roster and if there are any surprises coming saying “at this point I’m just going by the feel, Pedro Alvarez is a guy that if they’re aren’t any injuries he has to go down to the minors and work on playing in the outfield…it’s difficult to predict because they want to carry an extra bench player that’s why a guy like Mancini might make the team.” Roch was also asked about the starting rotation and who could be the guy on Opening Day with Tillman’s injury saying “Buck is going to tell us today he asks us for a slow news day and we said Monday, you assume it will be Gausman the questions come after him.”