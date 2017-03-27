WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Dense Fog Advisory

Seahawks QB Trevone Boykin Arrested

March 27, 2017
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin was arrested early Monday morning in Dallas, Texas after a car he was riding in crashed into a bar and injured multiple people.

According to a report, a woman driving the vehicle hit four people on a sidewalk and injured a worker inside the bar.

Boykin was listed as a passenger but was arrested on related drug charges and public intoxication. He spent last season as the primary backup behind Russell Wilson.

This is the second time Boykin has been involved in an alcohol-related arrest.

