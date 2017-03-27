Student Arrested For Alleged School Shooting Plot

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 18-year-old student has been arrested after authorities found that she was planning a shooting plot at a Maryland school.

Nichole Cevario faces charges of possession of explosive material with intent to create a destructive device and possession of incendiary material with the intent to create a destructive device.

Investigators found that Cevario had been planning a shooting event at Catoctin High School for sometime in April, and was getting the materials needed to execute her plan.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office began investigating on March 23, when a concerned parent told Catoctin High School officials about a possible threat of violence to the school by a student.

The student, identified as Cevario, was immediately removed from school and later transported to Frederick Memorial Hospital for an emergency evaluation. She is still hospitalized.

The sheriff’s office says they worked quickly to contain any threat there may have been to the school, and at no time were any weapons or explosive devices brought to the school.

The investigation found that Cevario was the only person involved in this plot.

A search of her journal found that Cevario had been planning this for some time, and gathering information about emergency procedures and the school resource deputy assigned to the school.

Authorities report she was acquiring a shotgun with ammunition, bomb making materials, that include: pipes with end caps, shrapnel, fireworks, magnesium tape, and fuse material.

Though she reportedly had explosive materials, the items had not yet been combined to create an explosive device.

