Man Arrested For Attempted Murder Of Younger Brother

March 28, 2017 10:51 AM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 55-year-old man is behind bars after police say he shot his younger brother during a dispute.

Anthony Jackson was arrested Monday on charges of first-degree attempted murder, and other handgun and assault charges.

Police say the shooting happened on Sunday, in the 4800 block of Tamarind Rd.

The victim took himself to a hospital, and was treated and later released.

Following their investigation, police found that there was an argument between the brothers, and Jackson is accused of pulling out a handgun and shooting his brother.

