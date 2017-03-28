Man Arrested For Attempted Murder Of Younger Brother

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 55-year-old man is behind bars after police say he shot his younger brother during a dispute.
Anthony Jackson was arrested Monday on charges of first-degree attempted murder, and other handgun and assault charges.
Police say the shooting happened on Sunday, in the 4800 block of Tamarind Rd.
The victim took himself to a hospital, and was treated and later released.
Following their investigation, police found that there was an argument between the brothers, and Jackson is accused of pulling out a handgun and shooting his brother.
