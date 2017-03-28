Maryland Police Search for Missing Family

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Aberdeen Police Department needs help locating a missing family.
On Tuesday around 4 p.m., a family member reported Laura Beth Marie Malkmus, 32, Thomas Edward Brown Jr, 30, Thomas Edward Brown III, 10, and Ethan Brown, 8, missing. The family has no permanent address.
Police say it is possible the family has split up and is residing in different locations in or around Aberdeen.
If you have information regarding the whereabouts of the family please contact the Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook