WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Maryland Police Search for Missing Family

March 28, 2017 7:28 PM
Filed Under: Aberdeen Police Department, Missing Family

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Aberdeen Police Department needs help locating a missing family.

On Tuesday around 4 p.m., a family member reported Laura Beth Marie Malkmus, 32, Thomas Edward Brown Jr, 30, Thomas Edward Brown III, 10, and Ethan Brown, 8, missing. The family has no permanent address.

thomas brown Maryland Police Search for Missing Family

Courtesy of the Aberdeen Police Department.

Police say it is possible the family has split up and is residing in different locations in or around Aberdeen.

laura beth marie malkmus Maryland Police Search for Missing Family

Courtesy of the Aberdeen Police Department.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of the family please contact the Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia