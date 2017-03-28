Montgomery County Police Investigate Officer Involved Shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WJZ) – Detectives are investigating a deadly police involved shooting in Montgomery Village.
Authorities say an officer was investigating a theft call in the area of 10022 Stedwick Road Monday night. Then just after 11 p.m., the officer requested assistance after shots had been fired, saying that Fire and Rescue personnel were needed. Upon arrival, first responders found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The suspect and officer have not yet been identified. The officer has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation of the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Major Crimes Division of Montgomery County Police at 240-773-5070.
