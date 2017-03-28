WATCH Cardinal William Keeler's Funeral Mass At 2 p.m. Live On WJZ's Decades Channel | Comcast Channel 201, Verizon Fios Channel 483, Over The Air 13.2

WATCH WJZ: Orioles Opening Day Coverage, Monday April 3rd at 2 p.m. | Show Us Your Best Orioles Fan Photos | Camden Yards Most Memorable Moments Countdown

Montgomery County Police Investigate Officer Involved Shooting

March 28, 2017 4:58 AM
Filed Under: Montgomery County Police, Police-Involved Shooting

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WJZ) – Detectives are investigating a deadly police involved shooting in Montgomery Village.

Authorities say an officer was investigating a theft call in the area of 10022 Stedwick Road Monday night. Then just after 11 p.m., the officer requested assistance after shots had been fired, saying that Fire and Rescue personnel were needed. Upon arrival, first responders found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The suspect and officer have not yet been identified. The officer has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation of the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Major Crimes Division of Montgomery County Police at 240-773-5070.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia