Project Aims To Help School Nurses Tackle Suicide Rates

The researchers note that suicide is the second-leading cause of death for teenagers in the U.S. and those rates are three to four times higher for lesbian, gay and transgender students than their peers.
The team hopes a model for change led by school nurses will result in more schools creating safe environments.
The project is funded by the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.
