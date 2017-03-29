Chris Hoiles Remembers The Very First Opening Day For Oriole Park At Camden Yards

Chris Hoiles is a former professional baseball catcher who spent time with the Orioles.
Chris joined Ed and Rob for Way Back Wednesday to remember the opening of Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Chris started by talking about Oriole Park at Camden Yards being called the best ballpark in baseball saying “I agree on that one it was an absolute privilege to be able to open up Camden Yards in 92 and play in a stadium that was a benchmark for the stadiums that followed it…it is one of a kind and I’m not pleased for that 25 years ago figure.”
Chris also talked about how the game has changed throughout the years and how different statistics are viewed nowadays, and some of his favorite memories from OPACY.